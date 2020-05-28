Teacher Unions dig in their heels: 'Schools are not safe enough to re-open'

Durban - KWAZULU-NATAL teachers will not return to schools today to prepare to receive matric and Grade 7 pupils from Monday A joint statement issued by the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union, the National Teachers’ Union, the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA the Professional Educators’ Union and the SA Onderwysersunie, said education in KwaZulu-Natal would only resume when all schools were ready to receive pupils and teachers safely. The education department said it was aware of “gaps” in some areas, and the unions said they had arrived at their decision after collecting information across the province on the state of affairs in schools. They insisted that teachers would not return to schools today to prepare to receive pupils on June 1 after finding out that many schools had not received personal protection equipment (PPE) and water tanks. Accusing the Education Department of not consulting with them, they called for officials to work closely with them so that the department could be advised on a comprehensive plan for the reopening of schools..

The unions have proposed that two to three weeks of uninterrupted work is the amount of time needed to get schools ready to receive pupils and to comply with the Covid-19 regulations.

The Provincial Command Council had moved the return date for teachers and school management teams to today, to ensure that all schools received all the non-negotiable sanitation and protection equipment agreed on by education stakeholders and Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

In order to ensure that schools were conducive to receiving teachers today, the unions had collected information across the province as evidence of “the true, yet disturbing state of affairs in schools”.

As a result, they arrived at a collective decision that it was not safe for teachers to return to work.

They said that the information gathered painted a “horribly bleak” picture against the claims made by the department, saying many schools had not received PPE.

Water tanks were delivered to some rural schools but were not installed and not filled with water. In addition, some thermometers delivered were of poor quality, and could not be used as they did not have batteries.

The unions said some schools had not received sanitising and disinfecting materials, some schools had not been cleaned, and grass had not been cut at some schools.

They said this gave them reason to conclude that the department had misinformed them about the state of readiness of schools in the province to receive teachers and pupils.

“There was no audit done into what has been delivered. Some of the districts got more than they expected. There is no uniformity and no explanation about what is given to schools.

“The lives of pupils and teachers remain more important than the need to save the academic year,” said the unions in their statement.

Today, Premier Sihle Zikalala and Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu are expected to assess the readiness of schools to receive pupils when schools reopen on Monday, by visiting Sisebenzile High, Lihlithemba Technical High and Buhlebemfundo Primary schools in Ndwedwe.

Following the decision by the unions that teachers would not go back to school as expected today, Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said they noted the joint statement by the unions and admitted that the department was aware of “gaps” in some areas.

“We are generally happy with the progress that we have made. It gives us confidence that many of our schools will be ready to operate as from tomorrow (today). We are, however, aware of some of the gaps,” he said.

