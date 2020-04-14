Teacher unions working with Education Department on plans to open school after lockdown

Durban - TEACHERS’ unions have faith that pupils’ futures will be protected, despite the time lost from the academic year, as the country fights the coronavirus epidemic. The National Teachers’ Union (Natu) has urged parents and society not to be overly stressed or in a state of panic over the length of time that pupils have been out of the formal classroom. Warning that the re-opening of schools should not be placed ahead of teachers’ and pupils’ health, Natu has called for schools to only be re-opened when public health experts advise that it is safe to do so. Natu president Allen Thompson said even if schools were sanitised, the space between the school and home would be difficult to sanitise - including public transport. He said that the province had been through this before, in 2007, during a labour dispute that dragged on for about a month.

“The education system was still able to recover then.

“Teachers and pupils worked with determination to produce good results, better than the previous years.

“This clearly demonstrated that South African pupils and teachers have the capacity to commit to hard work and working under immense pressure,” said Thompson.

He said some of the strategies that were proposed to ensure curriculum coverage included starting school early and finishing late, as well as holding extra classes during weekends and on public holidays.

“We urge parents to rest assured that all will be well once the Covid-19 pandemic has been brought under control.

“For now, as our national command centre has directed, all our efforts must be focused on beating the coronavirus, and only once this has been done, schooling may return to normal.

“Teachers will be able to design a recovery plan and come up with appropriate strategies to ensure pupils are adequately prepared for the exams,” said Thompson.

SA Democratic Teachers’ Union provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said they were yet to engage with the Department of Education to establish the right time for teachers and pupils to return to school.

“It’s difficult, but we have to work together to ensure that at the end of the day, pupils are assisted,” said Caluza

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday began tabling proposals before the Cabinet which could drastically change the academic calendar, following the extension of the national 21-day lockdown by a further two weeks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the extension last Thursday, which meant schools would not re-open in April as expected.

Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the national council command met on Monday, where the plan was presented before it is expected to tabled before a special Cabinet sitting tomorrow.

During his address, Ramaphosa asked that each sector comment on what safety measures could be implemented to ensure that the phasing out of the lockdown was conducted safely.

Different sectors are expected to prepare for the worst lockdown scenario.

Some of Motshekga’s proposals include the scrapping of the June holidays, moving the final exams to November and December and - in a worst-case scenario - phasing-in certain grades, to avoid a situation where all pupils return to school at the same time.

These proposals are not final. However, the National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) welcomed them as a step in the right direction.

Naptosa spokesperson Thirona Moodley said prioritising the health of pupils and teachers was the first step.

She said Motshekga’s proposal, to phase-in certain grades, was a creative way of dealing with the pandemic because schools were places with high numbers of people all in close proximity to each other.

Moodley said there were over 10million pupils in the country and having them all return to school at the same time could have dire effects, including the logistics of transporting them to and from school, which might spread the virus.

