Teachers allegedly forced to disclose their private health info

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal teachers’ unions have been up in arms over forms being distributed to school principals, requiring the disclosure of teachers’ health status before school reopens. Unions are saying they were not consulted and some also felt that teachers were being forced to disclose confidential information about their health. However, Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlongo said that some department officials were leaking these documents prematurely, causing people to panic. Mhlongo said Minister Angie Motshekga had spoken about the process of collecting this data. Provincial education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the department had discovered that one education circuit began distributing the forms on Tuesday, without its knowledge, resulting in the department immediately stopping it. Mahlambi said everything that was sent to schools had to be signed and approved by the head of department. In this case, he said, this was not done.

Teacher unions told the Daily News this week that they had learnt about the forms through their members.

Teachers who are not expected to return to work during the Covid-19 pandemic are those with conditions declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) as high risk, including those who are terminally ill, those with life-threatening chronic illnesses such as diabetes, and the elderly - aged 60 and above.

A form was being distributed through school principals that required them to provide information about teachers who would not be able to return to school for varying reasons, for example, due to ill health or due to retirement.

The form allegedly sought to gather statistics in preparation for the reopening of schools. The information obtained would be used to determine the number of substitutes required during the period of the pandemic. A date for the reopening of schools has yet to be finalised, pending a Cabinet decision.

Teachers’ unions were confused by the form’s distribution and concerned about the disclosure of the information required.

The National Teachers’ Union (Natu) received information that their members in the Free State and Gauteng had received the forms.

Natu president Alan Thompson said the union had told its members to ignore the form, saying it was in discussions with the department.

“No education offices are open. Where are these forms going to end up?”

Thompson said they received information that some principals were telling teachers to fill in the forms and send them back via WhatsApp.

“We are saying no teacher should divulge that information. This is an invasion of teachers’ health privacy,” said Thompson.

South African Democratic Teachers’ Union provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said they had not been consulted on this issue.

