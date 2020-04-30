Teachers union tells members not to go back to school until Covid-19 vaccine is found

Durban - THE Educators’ Union of South Africa (Eusa) has told its members not to return to work until a vaccine for Covid-19 is available. The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) Wednesday rejected the Department of Basic Education director-general Mathanzima Mweli’s report to the parliamentary education portfolio committee, regarding the reopening of schools. The report proposed the phased reopening of school starting with grades 7 and 12 returning on May 6. The report was presented on Wednesday ahead of Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s much-anticipated address today about the plan for the reopening of schools and the work done in preparation for it. Other teachers’ unions and members of the education portfolio committee felt that reopening schools now would be a rushed decision. Eusa general secretary Simphiwe Mpungose has also asked parents not to send their children to school, saying if they did so now it would be “suicide and gross negligence” because there was no cure for Covid-19.

“We call upon all responsible parents to ensure that no child is sent to school until a cure is found. It is not worth it to risk the lives of 11million pupils just to catch up on the curriculum.

“The safety of our children is paramount,” he said.

National Teachers’ Union president Alan Thompson said the time to reopen schools would be during the safer level two or three of the lockdown.

He said under level 4, there was still a State of Disaster and schools were required to close.

“Ideally, the favourable time to re-open schools would be in level 2. The department has for a very long time been unable to address the issue of overcrowding at its public schools.

“The suggested ratio of 20 desks per classroom, with not more than three pupils sharing one desk, is still abnormal. Transport issues and the high possibility of infection on the bus to school is a high risk to take,” said Thompson.

He felt the risk for pupils, teachers and other school-based employees was even higher now.

“Not only will it be a mistake to reopen schools in level 4, but it will be irresponsible,” said Thompson.

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) said it stood firm that no schools should open until its concerns - including the fumigation and disinfection of schools, proper school infrastructure in the form of proper toilet facilities and classrooms - are met.

Sadtu deputy general secretary Nkosana Dolopi said the protection of teachers and pupils should be a priority.

Cosas national convener Katleho Mangoejane acknowledged that schools must reopen and suggested that if the department was serious about reopening schools, it should first sanitise all schools, and screen pupils and teachers 14 days before their reopening.

“We believe that it is premature to open schools on May 6, starting with grades 7 and 12 because rural and township schools are overcrowded, and transport will remain a problem as taxis are only permitted to take a certain number of passengers,” said Mangoejane.

