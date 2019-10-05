This was according to David Madutung and Nomsa Hlongwa, ahead of the commemoration of World Teachers’ Day on Saturday.
The day has been marked every year since 1994 and commemorates the adoption of the 1966 “Recommendation Concerning the Status of Teachers” by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) and the International Labour Organisation, which concerns teachers’ rights and responsibilities, their teaching and learning conditions, and their recruitment and employment.
For Madutung, of Sibambenezulu High School in uMbumbulu, the role of teachers was important as they shaped the minds of the next generation as the world entered the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).
Madutung, who teaches natural sciences and life orientation among other subjects, said he wanted children to learn about how the 4IR worked and the opportunities that lay within it.