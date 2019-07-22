here was a heavy police presence at the Durban University of Technology on Monday after protesting students tried to storm the gates of the Steve Biko campus. Picture: Thabiso Goba

Durban - Teargas canisters were fired by private security at the Durban University of Technology on Monday following a protest by the Student Representative Council (SRC).



The SRC had attempted to storm the gates of Steve Biko campus to hand over a memorandum of demands to Vice-chancellor Thandwa Mthembu.





In a memorandum written by the Economic Freedom Fighters-aligned SRC they list a number of demands including the unblocking for registration of students, disbursement of meal of allowances and more residences amongst others.





"The SRC would like to state it very clear that no students shall begin classes on an empty stomach. The students that are currently registered must be given their allowance immediately," the statement read.





Early on Monday, the SRC hosted a mass meeting with the students at the Canegrowers hall at the ML Sultan Campus.





After that, a majority of students, led by the SRC, made their way to Steve Biko campus where the VC's office is situated, to hand over the memorandum.





The students were met with heavily armoured private security guards who had barricaded the gates to Steve Biko campus.





Teargas canisters were fired by the guards to disperse the crowd and it eventually left.





A protesting student with an EFF shirt who did not want to be named said they planned to continue their protests on Tuesday.





"We won't stop till Mthembu (VC) gets the memorandum and all students who are currently excluded are able to register".





Classes at DUT resumed last week after the June holidays. Earlier this year the academic calendar was disrupted for several weeks as students protested similar demands.





DUT SRC President, Sesiyanda Godlimpi, is still suspended following a verbal attack on a staff member.





There was a heavy police presence at the campus on Monday afternoon.





DUT representatives have not been able to be reached for comment.



