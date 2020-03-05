Tears of joy for Zolile Khumalo's family as killer is jailed for life

Convicted killer Thabani Mzolo has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumalo in the Durban High on Thursday.





The decision was received as sweet justice by the Khumalo family who said they had lost a loved one with a bright future.





The sentence was handed down by Durban High Court Judge Nompumelelo Radebe who found Mzolo guilty of the crime of Wednesday after a lengthy trial.





Khumalo, a student at the Mangosuthu University of Technology, was shot dead in her room at the at Lonsdale residence on May 1, 2018.





Her parents and family members cried tears of joy after Judge Radebe handed down the sentence which included 15 years for possession of an illegal firearm and three years for possession of illegal ammunition. The sentences will run concurrently with the murder.





Students from MUT sang songs outside and danced in celebration after the sentence was handed down.