‘Technical glitch’ sees non-payment to workers at Pinetown Child Welfare

Durban - A TECHNICAL glitch. This was the reason Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and provident fund contributions, and income tax was deducted from employees of the Pinetown Child Welfare (PCW), but not paid to the relevant authorities. The Social Development Department has assembled a team to look into the centre’s affairs following allegations of worker retrenchments without pay. The NPO relies on donor funding and department subsidies to service about 4000 children in the Pinetown and Upper West areas. The non-payment of deducted amounts came to light when four social workers were retrenched in January and discovered that their provident fund and other contributions had not been paid to the relevant funds. Social workers, who would not be named for fear of reprisals, allege they were notified in July 2019 that a second round of retrenchments would take place and that four would be retrenched.

“The social workers were told on January 22, 2020, that January 31 will be their last day, giving them only one week to wrap up their workload. The management said there was no money to pay their retrenchment packages, which amounted to R125 000 for all four workers,” said the social workers in a written statement.

It was agreed that the money would be paid in three instalments starting at the end of March.

With the prospect of no income for February, the retrenched workers filed claims with the provident fund, only to discover that no contributions were paid into the fund for December.

One social worker said all employees then demanded answers from the management and later that day the December contributions were paid in.

She said no provident fund contributions, UIF and tax were paid for January, even though these were deducted from salaries.

“The UIF claims for the retrenched workers have been declined by the Department of Labour, and they were also unable to claim from the provident fund due to non-payment of January contributions to the relevant funds,” she said.

PCW board chairperson Professor Sphiwo Nzimande said the non-payment of contributions to the relevant funds was “a technical glitch”.

“Administration didn’t handle this matter well. We care for over 4000 children in the eThekwini region so we do hope that we’re going to recover from this situation,” he said.

A source in the department said some NPOs were under investigation.

“The department is looking into the operations of these NPOs following complaints from different stakeholders,” said the source.

Daily News