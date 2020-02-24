Teen drowns at Durban beach









Divers from Metro Police Search And Rescue and SAPS Search And Rescue recovered the body of a 16-year-old who allegedly drowned in North Beach. Picture: Supplied Durban - A 16-year-old teenage boy drowned at Durban's North Beach this week. According to eThekwini Metro police spokesperson Superintendent Boysie Zungu their control room had been informed of the drowning on Saturday at around 22:30pm. "Police Divers from Metro Police Search And Rescue and SAPS Search And Rescue immediately responded to North Beach. Zungu said the body of the boy, aged 16, was recovered the same day. He said the body was recovered and handed over to members from the North Beach SAPS and that and inquest docket had been opened.

The boy was identified.

Zungu said an inquest had been opened.

KwaZulu-Natal Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the drowning.

Police Divers from DBN SAPS Search and Rescue and Metro Police Search And Rescue were called out to recover the body of a 16-year-old victim from the shoreline near North Beach.

“The body was recovered at Wedge Beach and an inquest docket was opened a Durban Central police station for investigation”.

The eThekwini Municipality by-laws discourages bathers from swimming at night.

This comes three people went swimming at night earlier this month and got into difficulty.

One person drowned, one person was taken to hospital and one person was presumed drowned.

Speaking about the incident Robert Mckenzie, KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesman said:

"A woman managed to get herself out of the water and was transported to hospital. Sadly a man was recovered from the water at about 11 O' clock last night. He had sadly drowned," concluded Mckenzie.

