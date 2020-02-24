Durban - A 16-year-old teenage boy drowned at Durban's North Beach this week.
According to eThekwini Metro police spokesperson Superintendent Boysie Zungu their control room had been informed of the drowning on Saturday at around 22:30pm.
"Police Divers from Metro Police Search And Rescue and SAPS Search And Rescue immediately responded to North Beach.
Zungu said the body of the boy, aged 16, was recovered the same day.
He said the body was recovered and handed over to members from the North Beach SAPS and that and inquest docket had been opened.