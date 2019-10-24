The 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named, on Wednesday pointed out murder accused Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim in the Durban High Court as the man who came looking for Miguel.
He had earlier testified that the day Miguel went missing, a man he thought was Miguel’s father was at the school gate at 2.30pm looking for Miguel, and had offered one of the teen’s two friends who were with him R10 if he went inside the school to look for Miguel.
However, the defence on Wednesday argued that the boy’s evidence contradicted the evidence of the CCTV footage taken from the KFC in Sydenham, near Miguel’s school, which showed Miguel and Ebrahim at the KFC at 2.04pm.
It is common cause that Ebrahim was at the KFC on the afternoon that Miguel went missing, but the dispute between the State and the defence is what happened after they both left the KFC. The State alleges that Ebrahim boarded a taxi.