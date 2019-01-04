A youngster's body was retrieved from a beach on the KZN South Coast on Friday. Picture: SAPS Twitter

Durban - An inquest docket has been opened by police after the body of a young boy was pulled from a beach on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Friday morning. Police said the Search and Rescue Unit and Metro Police Search and Rescue members were called out to recover the body of the 14-year-old boy from the shoreline at Pipeline Beach in Amanzimtoti.

Despite several warnings from authorities throughout the festive season, there have been a number of drownings in KwaZulu-Natal over the festive season.

In a separate incident, an elderly woman was injured after she slipped and fell down a few flights of steps at a beach in Ballito on the KZN North Coast.

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said the woman, 72, sustained lacerations to her head and fractures to her left wrist.

"She was treated and stabilised by our NSRI medics until a Netcare 911 ambulance that had already been activated arrived on the scene. She was then handed over to the care of Netcare 911 paramedics and our NSRI crew assisted to carry her up the stairs to the ambulance," he said.

She was taken to a local hospital.

Daily News