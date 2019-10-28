However, Telkom has argued that according to their interpretation of municipal by-laws they had followed the proper procedures when setting up the mast.
The eThekwini Municipality advised Telkom they had broken the law, but it did not respond and the matter has been handed over to the city’s prosecution branch.
A resident, who asked not to be named, said she had received a letter in her postbox last month referring to a 15-metre high cellphone mast being erected in the area. She said this surprised her as she had not heard about plans for a mast.
She later learnt that the mast had been erected and realised that the letters were being sent out to comply with the law that required the community to comment on whether or not they accepted the erection of the mast in their neighbourhood.