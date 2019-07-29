The newly appointed KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Durban - When new KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Elvis Jula walks into the provincial head office building in Bram-Fischer Road on Thursday as province's newly installed top cop, he may have a long list of things he will want to accomplish in an effort to fight crime. The Daily News approached the Sydenham Community Policing Forum that is at the coalface of hijacking, robberies and other serious crimes, Academic, Mary de Haas, a violence monitor and Dianne Kohler Barnard the DA's Shadow Minister of State Security who is also KZN resident on what they think should be the top things on Jula's to-do list.

Based on their responses here are the top 10 things they believe 55-year-old new police commissioner should tackle:

1) He must work with Crime Intelligence to stop political murders.

2) He must prevent and stop truck hijackings, looting and burning.

3) He must end the violence at Glebelands Hostel and other gang related murders inthe province

4) Launch a lifestyle and skills audit for all KZN cops in an effort to root out corruption and incompetence

5) Hold management of stations and units accountable for efficient administration and discipline in terms of police act and regulations, eg. all members display name tags Order book entries and vehicle registers properly maintained and especially all guns and ammo accounted for.

6) Ensure proper training and supervision detectives including in importance forensic and ballistic evidence

7)Together with national office make urgent interventions to improve crime intelligence in the province and ensure stations deploy CIS to inform proactive policing

8) Training of fingerprint teams at each station would greatly assist the police teams in quickly identifying suspects and releasing such info to the national database.

9) Allow cellphone tracking to become more accessible to detectives to solve crimes.

10) Fire under performing station commanders

Daily News