Durban - THE bail hearing of five men accused of murdering a former navy officer continued with a tense session between lawyer Chris Gounden and investigating officer Zimisele Hlophe in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Brothers Anben and Sugendran Chinsamy, Sathasiven Reddy and Phoenix police officers Theagen Naidoo and Triston Pillay are applying for bail, after being arrested last month.

They are facing charges of murdering Seelan Pillay in Phoenix. Pillay was beaten up and set alight, and died a few days later after naming the five men in court as his assailants.

In his cross-examination of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate officer, Gounden called Hlophe’s competence into question for not holding an identity parade for the police officers.

He said the description given by some witnesses of a tall Indian male and short, dark male could fit the description of half the officers at Phoenix police station.

Prosecutor NS Mngadi argued that the men should be charged with a schedule 6 offence, where the onus would be on them to prove why they should be released on bail.

Mngadi argued that the men acted with a common purpose when Seelan Pillay was set on fire, even though the two officers were not around.

“They knew harm was going to occur to the deceased and gave a time frame,” he said.

It is alleged the officers took Pillay and dropped him off with the other three men, saying they would return in 15 minutes and expected to see a dead body.

Gounden argued that this was not a case of premeditated murder. He said this was evident from the fact that Anben Chinsamy took Pillay to hospital after he caught fire.

If it was premeditated murder, Anben would not have wrapped him in a blanket and rushed him off to hospital. It was more likely that this was a case of culpable homicide, the lawyer said.

Gounden argued that there was no intent from the accused to murder Seelan Pillay, as they had nothing to gain from his death.

He further argued that Reddy was only arrested because the incident had happened behind his home and that he could not have assaulted Pillay, as alleged, because he had had a stroke and would not have been able to kick Pillay due to his being severely incapacitated.

