Durban - NEWLANDS East residents say they are being dragged into a dispute over taxi routes and are suffering intimidation as a result. The residents claim that the Newlands East Taxi Association (Neta) is engaging in intimidation tactics to stop them taking taxis not belonging to that association.

But Neta said that the Inanda Road route belonged only to them, and other associations, along with commuters, have to fall in line.

“I don’t care what taxi I get on to; I just want to get to work as early as possible,” said one commuter.

Another said they were aware that only Neta taxis were allowed to pick up people on Inanda Road but that had never been strictly enforced until recently.

There were now armed security guards patrolling the road.

SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) KZN secretary Sifiso Shangase said he was not aware of the situation in Newlands East, but that the introduction of security guards represented a fault in the communication process between associations.

“To avoid conflict, associations should come together and discuss who is allowed to pick up where, and who only drops off there,” he said.

“That information should also be passed on to the community and especially drivers, who should be implored to obey the rules because they confuse passengers by picking people up in places they should not,” he added.

Neta chairperson Livingstone Lootz denied allegations that the armed guards had intimidated passengers and insisted they were there to enforce the law.

Lootz also called on Santaco to intervene in the conflict by calling on the Greater North Taxi Region, a coalition of taxi associations, to stop working on their route.

“They (Santaco) are going to wait for someone to die before getting involved. The situation is getting out of control and it is the Greater North who are dragging their heels.”

A user of a Facebook group for Newlands residents said he and other passengers were removed from a KwaMashu Association taxi by a guard holding a gun.

Zane Khan, former vice-chairperson of Neta, said the guards were there to ensure protocol was followed.

“If a taxi is found to be picking up passengers where they are not supposed to, that taxi should rightfully be stopped and impounded,” he said.

Khan said the guards’ weapons were always concealed and he had heard no report of any guards threatening commuters with guns.

“Unfortunately some people want to do their own thing. People have paid for that route and should use it according to the guidelines,” he said.

