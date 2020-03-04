Tensions run high as Zolile Khumalo judgement draws to end

Durban - EMOTIONS ran high in the Durban High Court on Tuesday as judgment continued into the second day regarding the murder of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student Zolile Khumalo. Judgment is expected to continue with a summary of the defence’s evidence today. Judge Nompumelelo Radebe summarised the evidence of the two key witnesses, Simiso Buthelezi and Nosipho Bhengu, painting a picture of Khumalo’s last moments. Murder accused Thabani Mzolo, Khumalo’s ex-boyfriend, appeared relaxed and smiled at times. Mzolo, 26, was arrested moments after Khumalo, 21, was shot in her room at MUT’s Lonsdale student residence in the CBD. Khumalo’s death highlighted the scourge of gender-based violence, which has become a campaign by the students and the university.

The Khumalo family again packed the courtroom yesterday and were emotional as Judge Radebe read out evidence led during the trial by Buthelezi and Bhengu who were in the room when Khumalo was shot dead.

Buthelezi had testified that Mzolo had told him that he and Khumalo had a quarrel and convinced him that he wanted to resolve their issues; however, when they got to Khumalo’s room, he took out a firearm and cocked it.

The courtroom was silent as Judge Radebe read out evidence led about how Buthelezi tried to stop Mzolo and how Mzolo allegedly fired the first shot into Khumalo’s chest, causing her to fall on her back.

Buthelezi had said Mzolo fired another shot at Khumalo’s head, before he stepped on her and pushed her to check if she was still alive.

Khumalo’s parents and the people in the gallery responded in disgust. Mzolo, however, sat motionless as the judge continued reading evidence led by the State.

Judge Radebe had earlier summarised Bhengu’s evidence about the night her room-mate was fatally shot.

Mzolo had during the trial disputed Bhengu’s evidence that he and Khumalo were no longer in a relationship. Bhengu had testified that Mzolo was abusive and possessive towards Khumalo and this was what had led to Khumalo ending their relationship.

Today Judge Radebe is expected to continue with the evidence heard in the defence case where Mzolo claimed that Khumalo shot herself when the firearm he found in her possession went off during a scuffle.

