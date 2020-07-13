Terrified Durban North couple tell of trauma after home invasion

Durban - THE victim of a Durban North house robbery wants to speak to the men involved and explain to them the trauma they put his family through on Saturday night. The homeowner, a medical representative, and his wife, a physiotherapist dealing with cerebral palsy children, were preparing a meal on their patio when the invasion took place. The couple declined to be named. The homeowner said his wife had a jug of hot water in her hand which she was pouring into the cooker when they were startled by the appearance of two men. The men had climbed over the fence. In shock, his wife turned around and tilted the jug. The water fell on to on his thigh leaving him with a scar. Their two children, aged 6 and 10, were in the room. The robbers forced the couple to sit on the lounge floor. “I spoke to them politely and told them they could take what they want but not to harm us or the kids in the room. They forced off our wedding rings and took my Tony Stark hat from my head. We heard a splash. A third robber appeared. He was drenched. When he climbed over the fence he kicked the ledge and fell into the pool. I asked him “are you okay, bru?’

“When they took us to the rooms I pleaded with them not to point their firearms at the children. My wife told them she had important work on the laptop dealing with children who needed her help but they took it. They also grabbed a board game dollar bills which they wanted more of and they took my wife’s takkies.

“I would like to have a chat with them to explain how they traumatised us, how they made people’s lives painful. Would they like it if it happened to their mother or family?

Marshall Security Special Operations Team spokesperson Tyron Powell said they acquired the location of the suspects.

They were allegedly selling the items in the Bhambayi area near Inanda.

Together with Durban North SAPS they searched the area on foot.

“The teams spotted the suspects standing outside a vehicle. When the suspects realised officers were closing in, they opened fire.

“Officers proceeded to return fire. After a short chase on foot, two of the suspects were apprehended,” Powell said.

