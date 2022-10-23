Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe, Jacob Zuma public feuds concern ANC KZN

Durban — The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed its concern over the public feuds involving former ANC presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma. In a statement issued on Sunday morning, ANC KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said the ANC in the province noted with a great deal of concern public spats in the media involving the presidents.

The statement comes after Zuma accused his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, of corruption and committing treason following a cash heist scandal at the latter’s farm. In his first reaction to allegations earlier this year that Ramaphosa concealed a multi-million-dollar cash heist at his luxury farmhouse, Zuma said the “president is corrupt”. Mbeki and Motlanthe also commented publicly on Phala Phala.

Mtolo said on August 26, they issued a statement informing the ANC rank and file, and the people of South Africa about their planned visit to KwaDakwadunuse to see Zuma and to drink from his deep well of wisdom. He said their engagement with Zuma followed another empowering engagement with Mbeki. “As the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, we committed ourselves to rebuild this province and ensure that all structures of the ANC are not left behind. In this regard, we reiterated our commitment to ensure an ongoing consultation with our leaders who contributed towards building this province and the country as a whole,” Mtolo said.

He said they saluted their leaders, presidents of the ANC, Mbeki, Zuma and Motlanthe, and pointed out that each of them would have their footprints and legacy remaining with them for many years to come. “However, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has noted a very strange occurrence wherein the above leaders are attacking the sitting ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC publicly. Clearly, such an exercise is eroding the standing of the organisation in society,” Mtolo said. “While we respect their rights, as enshrined in the Constitution, of the freedom of speech, we respectfully request our leaders to exercise restraint.

“We call upon leaders of our movement to use the right channel to raise whatever frustration they have with the ANC instead of attacking the ANC, its government and its leadership in public,” Mtolo continued. KZN ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo and provincial spokesperson Mafika Ndebele. File Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) He said they acknowledged that the organisation was facing challenges but the conduct of the three leaders that they respect and admire, “forces us to choose between them and the ANC”. Unfortunately, as elected leaders, we are duty-bound to defend the ANC and its leadership, he added.

Mtolo said since their election into office, they had always pointed out on various platforms the importance of a well-established and fundamental principle of our law of the presumption of innocence until found guilty by a court of law. “No court of law has ever found president Jacob Zuma corrupt for his involvement in the arms deal,” Mtolo said. “Equally, no court of law has ever found President Cyril Ramaphosa corrupt in Phala Phala.”