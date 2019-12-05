The festive season has officially begun, but the Christmas lights traditionally installed along Dr Yusuf Dadoo (Grey) and Dr Pixley KaSeme (West) streets in the Durban city centre have just started to be put up.
Only a number of Christmas stars can be seen along Dr Pixley KaSeme Street.
In Cape Town, Adderley Street was illuminated by Christmas lights during the Festival of Lights and locals embarked on a parade of the street, admiring the city’s lights, on Sunday.
In Joburg, the Festival of Lights at the Zoo made a return on Sunday and will continue to January 5.