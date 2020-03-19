The future is bright for these farmers

Durban- Future Farmers, the KwaZulu-Natal based farming education initiative, celebrated another year of developing and enriching the lives of young aspiring farmers with its annual Future Farmers Day held in Lions River in KZN.



The event was attended by USA Consul General Sherry Zalika Sykes, KwaZulu-Natal Agricultural Union (Kwanalu) CEO Sandy La Marque, agricultural-industry leaders, sponsors and farmers who came together to recognise the achievements of current and past agricultural apprentices from the Future Farmers programme.



Future Farmers is a unique social programme which aims to cultivate the skills and development of young aspiring farmers from around the country.



The programme provides young people with real job experiences in the field of agriculture, providing them with the opportunity to “learn as they earn” by finding apprentice positions on local and then later, international farms.



The brainchild of former Howick dairy farmer, Judy Stuart, Future Farmers has placed many young and eager South African farmers on farms throughout the world and has become a recognised role-player in the future of farming in the whole of SA.