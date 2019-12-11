'The gun that killed Zolile was hers, not mine,' says MUT murder-accused









Zolile Khumalo was killed in her room at a Mangosuthu University of Technology off-campus residency.Picture: Zanele Zulu/ African news agency (ANA) Durban - Thabani Mzolo, the man accused of killing a Mangosuthu University of Technology student, has claimed that the firearm used in the murder belonged to the dead student and that she had previously pointed it at him. Zolile Khumalo was shot and killed in her room at the Lonsdale university residence on May 1 last year. The State has alleged that Mzolo was angry with her for ending their relationship and had on several occasions threatened to kill her. Mzolo was arrested at the scene and has been in custody since abandoning his bail application. Witnesses Nosipho Bhengu and Simiso Buthelezi, who were in the room at the time of the incident, testified that Mzolo had pulled out a gun and shot Khumalo in front of them.

However, Mzolo has insisted that he was not armed when he entered the room that evening, claiming Khumalo was sitting on a chair and the gun was on it between her thighs.

Mzolo said it was not the first time he had seen Khumalo with a firearm.

“When I saw the firearm, two things went through my mind before thinking of dispossessing her of it,” he told the court.

He said he had seen her, probably with the same firearm, at a house in uMhlanga, which belonged to a doctor and his wife. He said he frequently visited the couple on weekends and whenever they were out of town, Khumalo would also come over.

He said he had been jogging in the neighbourhood when he saw a woman standing by the gate asking for employment.

“I told the lady that the owners of the house were not around and she must leave her number with me in case they wanted a domestic worker. While I was punching her number in on my phone, I turned to see Zolile (Khumalo) pointing a firearm at me. At the same time she said, ‘You have impregnated me and you speak to another woman in front of me.’ I jumped up and dispossessed her of the firearm,” he said.

He said the second time he saw Khumalo with a firearm was when he saw a picture of her carrying a firearm on her WhatsApp profile picture.

Questioned by senior State advocate Nadira Moosa whether he had checked if the firearm was loaded when he dispossessed her of it in uMhlanga, he said he had not.

“I gave it back to her. It was her gun, after all, and the situation was back to normal after we spoke about it,” he said. He did not know whether she had a gun licence, he said.

But Moosa said it was hard to believe that a person would give back a gun to someone who had just tried to shoot them, without ensuring that it was safe to do so.

Mzolo said there was no reason for him to check it and he also did not know how to check it.

“You make her out to be a volatile person and yet you still gave the firearm back to her,” Moosa said.

“I am not trying to paint her as that person. An angry person is capable of anything,” he said.

He said that after he took the firearm from between her thighs the night Khumalo was killed, he held the gun in his right hand.

He told her to stand up and kiss him.

“As she approached I opened my arms to hold her and she grabbed my right hand with both her hands and the shots went off,” Mzolo said.

Daily News