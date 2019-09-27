The policewomen, supported by some policemen, had gathered at Durban Central Police station on Thursday in the wake of the recent murders of women in the country.
The policewomen substituted their uniforms for traditional attire not only to showcase their heritage, but to highlight that while they protected the country’s citizens, including the victims of abuse, they too were affected.
Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the SAPS saw a need to have the gathering after they realised that as policewomen they were not immune to abuse, which often went unreported because of fear.
Mbele said there were indications that policewomen suffered abuse at the hands of their partners.