The sad reality for some policewomen: Abuse begins at home







POLICE officers took some time off to encourage each other to report abuse when experiencing it at the hands of one’s partner. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) Durban - SAPS officers from different police stations in Durban and surrounding areas and encouraged each other to speak up about and open cases against abusers at home. The policewomen, supported by some policemen, had gathered at Durban Central Police station on Thursday in the wake of the recent murders of women in the country. The policewomen substituted their uniforms for traditional attire not only to showcase their heritage, but to highlight that while they protected the country’s citizens, including the victims of abuse, they too were affected. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the SAPS saw a need to have the gathering after they realised that as policewomen they were not immune to abuse, which often went unreported because of fear. Mbele said there were indications that policewomen suffered abuse at the hands of their partners.

“In some cases, they resort to using violence to defend themselves. We’ve had policewomen convicted for the murder of their partners due to the abuse they suffered. There are policewomen who are victims themselves and they’re expected to investigate cases of abuse,” said Mbele.

She said they had also discovered that officers who were in relationships where the women earned more than their partners were also victims.

“They’re made to feel inferior by their partners. They are physically and mentally abused for their financial positions in the household and as policewomen they are too ashamed to open cases until it’s too late,” Mbele said.

Rosalind Mulla from Sanlam Key Solutions, who was invited to speak about femicide and finances, said femicide started with abuse in some form.

“Before coming here, I thought to myself: ‘How do I speak about femicide to people who see it daily and are trained to deal with the perpetrators?’”

Mulla said Police Minister Bheki Cele recently made a valid statement when he said: “When you’re arresting 13-year-old children, then you must be worried. Where are the parents?”

She said a study by the Centre of Financial Security found that 90% of domestic violence cases also involved financial abuse.

One of the policewomen, Sbahle Ntombela, encouraged women not to act tough when experiencing abuse.

“We need to commit to that when we all go back to our police stations and our homes. We aren’t going to allow abuse to happen to us, but we are going to be examples to other women,” she said.

Daily News