The Vodacom Durban July bean pot race is a tight one this year

Durban - IT is a tightly-contested tallest bean plant race at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse ahead of the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday. According to tradition, the horse whose name appears on the bean plant that grows the tallest will win the main race. Each pot plant was labelled with the name of a horse and some had a butterfly attached to it, in keeping with this year’s theme of butterflies. Soqrat, Capoeira and Rainbow Bridge are leading the race. Centimetres behind is 2019 main race winner Do It Again followed by Vardy and Golden Ducat.

However, there was not much growth from Silvano’s Pride, It’s My Turn and Tierra Del Fuego.

This was according to the bean plants named after the horses which will be competing in the main race this weekend.

Rainbow Bridge was one of the three favourites last year and is a favourite again this year.

Last month, Got The Greenlight won the Daily News 2000 race.

The event will take place behind closed doors at the racecourse because of the Covid-19 pandemic which had also pushed the event to the end of the month.

With so much going on, Gold Circle kept with tradition and planted the bean plants which grew to be luscious, healthy and even had new buds.

According to Gameplan Media, the beans were planted after the announcement of the final field and have been left outside in the winter sun to grow. Race lovers had been asking about their progress.

“The Mike de Kock-trained Soqrat was the early leader in the beans race and looked to have all the staying power to seriously challenge for the coveted title. Capoeira was also looking handily placed after a week of unfurling leaves in the sun at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse,” said Gameplan Media.

“But as they turned into the home straight with five days to go until ‘Africa’s Greatest Horseracing Event’ it was the much-fancied Vardy who stormed through the pack of beans to take the lead.”

The only thing missing was the usual July fever. There was not much activity at the racecourse yesterday.

There were no final touches being made to long lines of hospitality marquees, no final food and drink deliveries and no tickets were being sold.

It was quiet.

Daily News