Theft of plants a growing trend on the South Coast

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - CRIMINALS have stooped to an unexpected low by stealing plants and selling them on the roadside in eManzimtoti. Some residents say their properties have been targeted by criminals stealing plants in an attempt to make a quick buck. Community Crime Prevention Organisation spokesperson George Snodey said the theft of plants was new and was currently a problem on the South Coast - including eManzimtoti, Warner Beach and Doonside. “They are not just doing it on the verges now. They are going into people’s yards and digging up cactus, cycads, palms, you name it. Whatever they want, they are not stopping,” said Snodey. He said once the plants are stolen, they are sold on the side of the road.

“None of the affected residents had opened a criminal case yet and it was problematic because if cases were not opened, the criminals would continue to roam free and the stealing will not stop.”

On his Facebook page, Snodey warned residents not to ignore people hanging around their verges.

“We were lucky to arrest a few suspects but because people are not willing to open cases, they are still roaming the streets.”

Warner Beach South Neighbourhood Watch spokesperson Craig Upton said they have had a few plant theft incidents and he caught two men in a bakkie red-handed last Sunday.

“There have been a few cases of late and they’ve (criminals) been seen selling plants at the side of the road,” said Upton.

He too said residents thought the thefts were insignificant and battled to get them to report the crime.

A Toti resident said cycads were stolen using a stick to dig them out.

The types of plants stolen can cost as much as R500 each.

Daily News