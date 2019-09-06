Regardless of the nature of a relationship, nothing can justify and explain the murder of a child, which is an abnormal act and a social aberration said Dr Lubna Nadvi, a lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal School of Social Sciences. File photo: Pixabay

Durban - Regardless of the nature of a relationship, nothing can justify and explain the murder of a child, which is an abnormal act and a social aberration. Dr Lubna Nadvi, a lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal School of Social Sciences, was speaking after a Durban man allegedly hanged four children on Tuesday.

Nadvi said those who killed anyone, especially children, were usually mentally unwell, psychologically unstable, or had themselves been victims of trauma or violence.

“Perpetrators of violence often have various triggers for what leads them to commit murder.

“They could be consumed with anger, hatred, jealousy, or are deeply scarred psychologically. This will inevitably lead to them losing control over their mental and rational faculties. Any act they may perceive as hurting them in any way could trigger an act of violence, leading to murder,” she said.

Nadvi said a partner or spouse living with an abusive partner who was mentally unstable should try to leave the relationship or seek some form of safety that reduced the risk to them and children in that situation.

She said there was no blueprint to manage such situations, but there were precautions that could be taken.

Society needed to make a concerted effort to educate its young about what was appropriate behaviour and how to manage relationships before they became violent, she said.

“And it needs to make a concerted effort to ensure that manifestations of patriarchy are removed from all educational spaces and curricula.”

Save the Children SA spokesperson Sibusiso Khasa said the organisation was appalled and saddened by children’s murders, but welcomed the arrest of the suspected killer.

Khasa said the non-profit organisation noticed that cases where parents killed their children as a form of revenge were becoming regular.

“This is indeed worrying. We call on parents to seek help, like counselling, when going through difficult times. That being said, there can be no justification for violence against children,” he said.

In June, a Limpopo man hanged his two daughters, aged 8 and 5, then himself, after a domestic dispute.

In May, a man killed his child and his girlfriend’s two children before killing himself.

