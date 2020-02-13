Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police have refuted claims by local private security company, Blue Security that a woman who was in the process of being kidnapped by two men in Morningside was rescued on Wednesday night by security guards.
A police spokesperson said, "We’ve checked with Berea SAPS, no such case was opened".
It came after the Daily News went to verify information distributed in a press release by Blue Security on Thursday that alleged that a woman was saved by one of their patrolling armed response officers after hearing her screams for help.
Blue Security community and media liaison officer, Andreas Mathios said in the press release that one of their officers was patrolling along Venice Road just after 18h30 on Wednesday night a woman in a Volkswagen Polo with two male occupants screamed for help.
Mathios alleged the men were arrested for alleged kidnapping and assault of the woman and taken into custody for questioning.