Durban - Many areas closer to the Durban city centre will not have the services of refuse collection and street sweeping services due to a labour issues.

This was according to a Facebook post made by the eThekwini Municipality on their Facebook page on Thursday.

“Refuse collection and street sweeping services for the areas listed below are unfortunately disrupted due to labour issues,” the post said.

“Management is in talks with labour to resolve the matter speedily.”

It was not known when the services will resume.

Areas that are affected are Morningside, uMgeni, Overport, Musgrave, Essenwood, Greyville, Florida Road, Windermere, Sydenham, Clare Estate, Quarry Road West and Sherwood.

The municipality apologised for the inconvenience.

Facebook users had their say in the comments section of the post:

Mandy Striok Mckeon: Never seem to work in Westville anyway. The place is a mess.

Rachel Benjie: What's new Windermere .. Lillian Ngoyi..is always strewn with filth even after refuse removal...

Solwazi Sibiya: To be honest guys I'm also an employee of DSW and I can confirm that there is so much corruption that there is no money to pay uMlazi contractors, even stuff they have started cutting down on overtime, the depot that's servicing Morningside today was on strike and my depot was working we service Durban North. To be honest with everyone Mr Raymond Rampersard our head is to blame for all this nonsense, we as workers have to pay for their corruption with the former mayor Zandile Gumede.

Cookie Meghoo: No wonder I have not seen them relaxing in the Palmiet Road park like they do from 8.30am till 1.30pm.

Nokwazi MaThabede KaGumede: Can we also expect an apology for uMlazi? Or it doesn't matter (if) they are used to it.

Yunus G Vahed: With DSW involved in a corruption scandal, surely the correct thing would be to not award future contracts to them to keep our city clean. Our city currently looks like a pig sty in some places. These workers carry on as if they (are) doing us a favour.

Daily News