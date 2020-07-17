These are the areas to be load shedded in KZN tonight
Durban - Eskom plans to cut the power in scores of townships and areas across KwaZulu-Natal on Friday night in what it says is an effort to prevent network overloading caused by illegal connections, vandalised electricity infrastructure and bypassed meters.
Areas – mostly townships – in Newcastle, Ladysmith, Msinga, Umlalazi, the North Coast and South Coast will be affected.
"Overloading of networks leads to damage to the electricity infrastructure through explosions in overloaded transformers and mini-substations," Eskom said in a statement on Friday.
"It also poses danger to people and property in the affected communities. Currently, Eskom is battling to keep up with the increased equipment failure that is costing millions to repair."
It comes after South African endured a wave of load shedding this week after four generation units went out of service.
The power utility suspended load shedding on Friday after the units were put back into service.
However residents in the following areas in KZN can expect load shedding tonight after being fingered by Eskom for illegal connections, vandalised electricity infrastructure and bypassed meters.
Ladysmith: Ezakheni, Graythorne
Pietermaritzburg: Siyamu, Georgetown, Draaihoek, Henley Hill, Maqungwane Outlying, Nhlazatshe, Edendale, Draaihoek, Dambuza, Mpoyinanda, Caluza, Siyamu, Landauville, Esogodini, Georgetown, Minimzolo, Zibomvini, Mpumuza, Siyamu, Smeroe, Mpophomeni, Kwamntogotho, Smeroe, Craigie Lea, Henley, Kwadlozi, Kwamntogotho, Kwampande, Ntembeni,
Msinga: Guijini Mission, Jolwayo, Mhlangana Mission, Mpofaha, Saint Bernard, Shenfield Common.
Umlalazi: Erica, Pleasant Valley, Saint Thomas, Sunset.
North Coast: Bonmuir, Boomerang, Glenpark Estate, Gwabalanda, Hlabisa NU, Kangela, Kukhanyeni, Makakatana, Mispah, Mpukunyoni, Nsana, Ntondweni, Nyalazi, Settlers, Welcome Woods, Mbonambi, Nhlabane New, Ntshingimpisi, Nzalabantu, Sizanani, Velebandhla, Mzingazi, Amanzamnyama, Duleen, Fort Napoleon, Mon Desir, Nhlangenyuke, Nsiwa, Ongoye, Senziwe, Frisco, Mandini, Lambothi, Wangu, Thuthuka, Dokodweni, Gazini, Mloli, Mfakubeka, Nyenyane, Thengani, Thandizwe, Pikinini Myamazane, KwaMshudu.
South Coast: Borderland Estate, Braemar, KwaNzimakwe, Munster, Sonop, Thongazi, Nkampini, Gcilima, Ingwemabala, Mhlalandlini, Nkothaneni, Dumezulu, Nyanisweni, Gamthilini.
Eskom said people in these areas should not log a fault during this period and should treat all installations as live.
Daily News