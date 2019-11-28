These are the fake visas sites the Indian High Commission says are scamming tourists









HE High Commission of India has warned travellers of fake websites that claim to offer e-Visas for people who want to travel to the subcontinent. Durban - THE High Commission of India has warned travellers of fake websites that claim to offer e-Visas for people who want to travel to the subcontinent. In a notice placed on its website yesterday, the High Commission of India in Pretoria said it had been brought to their attention that certain websites were offering e-Visas to people to “dupe them of their money”. The High Commission said e-Visas for South Africans were free. A staff member at the Indian High Commission, who asked not to be named, said that the list of websites was the result of information that they had received from embassies around the world. He said the list did not only apply to South Africans.

Information technology expert Arthur Goldstuck said there were a few ways to check that a website was legitimate.

One was by looking at whether it had a web security certificate, which was in the sign of a lock on it.

Another way was for people to go on a government website and go to the visa and passport pages. To check if it was a proper government site, people would have to look out for a “.gov” domain.

He said scams now could originate from almost anywhere in the world. Goldstuck said countries with lax internet security tended to be where they originated.

Some examples included Eastern Europe, Russia, and Western Africa.

South Africa was becoming a lucrative target for cybercriminals, Goldstuck said. One reason was that South Africa had a large population of people who were moving from old cellphones to smartphones and were not knowledgeable on how to watch out for the pitfalls of using the internet on the devices.

He said people often fell for scams, no matter how much the police and media warned them.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said: “If something seems too good to be true, it usually is.”

Like Goldstuck, he said people should always ensure that a website was legitimate. Naidoo said some fake websites even went as far as asking for people’s pin numbers, which was something banks would never do.

“Criminals should not be complacent and believe that since they’re out of the country they’re out of reach of the long arm of the law,” Naidoo said

He said being part of Interpol helped them share resources and track wanted suspects. Naidoo cited the example of how they cracked an international child porn ring.

The fake websites to look out for are:

www.evisatoindia.org.in

www.evisaindia.com

www.indiaevisaservice.org

www.indiaimmigration.org

www.evisaindia.org.in

www.indiaonlineevisas.org.in

www.indiaevisa.org





Daily News