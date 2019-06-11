THE pupils from Buhlebemfundo High School have been busy preparing for the Daily News High School Quiz by reading the paper. They are: Akhona Mwelase, Lindokuhle Gcabashe, Sthabile Gulukunqa, Sphesihle Caluza, Simphiwe Mkhize, Njabulo Simelane, Thabiso Qayiso and Noluthando Stevens. Tumi Pakkies African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - WITH just under two weeks left for entries to be received, the Daily News is poised to beat the number of entries received last year for the Daily News High Schools Quiz competition. With 60 entries already in, just three more are required to outstrip last year’s 62 schools.

The latest addition to the competition was Buhlebemfundo High School in Clermont.

Teacher Lindelani Ntuli saw the adverts for the quiz while reading the paper and thought it would be a great experience for his pupils to expand their knowledge on current affairs.

“Schools like ours don’t usually enter competitions like these, even though we have pupils who are capable and can do very well,” he said.

Buhlebemfundo will send two teams to the regional competitions, which are sponsored by Independent Media’s Daily News, Pretoria News, The Star and Cape Argus newspaper titles in partnership with the IIE’s Varsity College.

The first team will consist of Noluthando Stevens, Simphiwe Mkhize, Akhona Mwelase and Lindokuhle Gcabashe. The second team is an all-matric group of Thabiso Qayiso, Gulukunqa Sthabile, Njabulo Simelane and Sphesihle Caluza.

Grade 11 pupil Lindokuhle said he wanted to become a corporate lawyer and usually had his finger on the pulse of all business news.

“I buy the paper sometimes. It is mostly to keep myself updated on what’s happening in the country, around the world and issues affecting us as the youth,” he said.

Simphiwe was realistic about the school’s chances. “We’re not used to entering competitions and we want to test ourselves and see how far we can go. I would like us to win the regionals, see how far we can go and improve on that next year.”

The Daily News, The Star, Pretoria News and Cape Argus will each host regional quizzes, with the top two teams from each region participating in the National High Schools Quiz Finals on September 19 at the Sandton campus of the IIE’s Varsity College, the main sponsor of the quiz. Competitors are expected to be knowledgeable on current affairs, sports, business, politics and international news.

Entries for the Daily News Quiz close on June 21.

