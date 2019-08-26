Paramedics treat a man who was beaten by a mob after he allegedly stole a cellphone in the Isipingo CBD. Picture by PT Tactical Unit and Ambulance Services

Durban - A petty thief got more than he bargained for when he was set alight and then beaten by an enraged mob in the Isipingo Rail central business district,south of Durban on Monday. Krishnee Naidoo, a spokesperson for Alpha Alarms security, said a man had allegedly stolen a cellphone from a pupil on her way to a school in Isipingo Hills.

She said an Alpha Alarms client on Jadwat Street activated the panic alarm when an alleged robber entered the private property.

"We immediately went to the property where it was discovered that the robber fled into another property on Chan Road. He was mauled by the dogs who ripped most of his clothes off. It is alleged that the robber then jumped over another wall after breaking free from the dogs and fled on foot. It is alleged that he was apprehended by an enraged mob and mob justice was meted out, she said.

Dhevan Govindasamy, spokesperson for PT Alarms said when the community got hold of him they poured used engine oil on him and set him alight.

"He suffered severe burn wounds from his waist to his ankles. He ran from the mob while on fire. PT Alarms managed to apprehend him at the same time get treatment for his burn wounds. On Friday another thief was beaten to a pulp after robbing a motorist in the CBD. I attended a meeting with role-players from the Isipingo business community and residents. They said enough was enough with criminals,"Govindasamy said.

Daily News