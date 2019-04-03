Durban - Being struck by a train and other challenges did not stop a Cameroonian woman from obtaining her doctorate in political science at the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. Dr Rosaline Kanjo said the achievement had “satisfied” her.

The 35-year-old mother of four said the road to achieving her doctorate had not been easy. She had to cope with injuries she sustained when she was hit by a train in Sweden resulting in her having multiple operations. She was seven months’ pregnant at the time, but delivered a healthy baby boy.

In addition, in 2014 and this year respectively her father and mother-in-law died. But she persevered through all the physical and emotional pain.

Her thesis looked at xenophobic practices among UKZN students and broader society, and the role political socialisation and political awareness played in preventing xenophobic practices. Kanjo said she planned to continue with her post-doctoral studies from Sweden, where she lives, and would be focusing on medical challenges injured people faced.

Speaking on the recent xenophobic violence in the country, she said she believed that although people were different they were created by one God.

“We tend not to accept our differences. We are not open to one another. That is why xenophobia will go on.”

Kanjo said during her stay in South Africa over the past 10 years, she had made many friends.

Meanwhile, child rights activist Joan van Niekerk also graduated with a PhD in social work.

Van Niekerk’s thesis looked at child protection services and what has been achieved since the start of democracy. Her research took five years and she too faced many challenges. Some of these included battling transverse myelitis - partial inflammation of the spine. This left her partially paralysed and she had to learn to walk again.

Her research also exposed her to many dedicated social workers.

“It was an extremely insightful experience,” she said.

Graduating left her with mixed feelings - she was happy she had completed her studies but also sad that her mother was no longer alive to celebrate her achievement with her.

Daily News