Durban - A software device that cost just a few thousand rands and can be bought online is behind a spate of car thefts, security companies and police say.
Car thieves are employing the use of diagnostic key readers to override a car's security system and clone car keys based on the data the key reader is able to siphon off the cars onboard diagnostics.
One of these devices were found when police and the Amanzimtoti Community Crime Prevention Organisation (CCPO) busted a gang of car thieves on Wednesday who are allegedly behind a spate of vehicle thefts in the Durban area.
George Snodey a member of the CCPO who was part of Wednesday's bust said they were increasingly seeing car thieves operating with diagnostic key readers.
"With this, they are able to put it in almost any car that has computer diagnostic system, override the security and make their own key which will start the car within a matter a of minutes," he said.