Renewing your driver's license will be much easier with the new online booking system. Photo: Facebook

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has released the latest prices people can expect to pay if they visit a drivers license testing centre in KwaZulu-Natal in 2019. The information also includes what information people will need to take when they go to one of the centres. • REQUIREMENTS FOR A RENEWAL OF A DRIVERS LICENCE

R250-00, Proof of Residential Address (less than three months old), original Identity Document (ID) and a copy.

• REQUIREMENTS FOR A TEMPORARY DRIVERS LICENCE

R90-00, one ID size photo, original ID and a copy, Proof of Residential Address (less than three months old).

• REQUIREMENTS FOR A PROFESSIONAL DRIVING PERMIT

First obtain a medical form from the Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTC), take the said form to your General Practitioner for assessment. Go back to the DLTC with the form and application fee, R400-00, original ID and a copy, Proof of Residential Address (less than three months old), finger prints— Visit ABSA, pay R100-00 for Clearance.

• REQUIREMENTS FOR BOOKING FOR A LEARNER DRIVER’S LICENCE

R150-00, Two ID size photographs, original ID and a copy, Proof of Residential Address (less than three months old). When you pass on the day of the test you are to pay R60-00 for the issue of the said licence.

• REQUIREMENTS FOR A BOOKING FOR A DRIVERS TEST

Bikes R220-00, LMV R250-00, HMV R300-00, Two ID size photographs, Learners Licence, original ID and a copy, Proof of Residential Address (less than three months old). When you pass on the day of the said test, you are to pay R250-00 for the issue of the licence.

Daily News