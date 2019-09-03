If you want to apply for a smart ID will cost you R140. People applying for an ID for the first time are not charged. Photo Department of Home Affairs.

Durban - It is a government department every South African will have to deal with at some point in their life - the Department of Home Affairs. The department is a vital cog in any person's life from birth to death.

In an effort to ease your next trip to the Home Affairs we are publishing the cost of applying for various documents for the 2019/20 financial year.

Identity Document: Issuing of first document. FREE

Identity Document: Re-issuing, provided that the re-issuing of identity documents is free of charge in those cases where an identity document was issued and the forename is repeated as a surname in the document, if the Department did not insist on the application for insertion of the surname at the time of the initial application, and when a new identity document is issued to a former TBVC-citizen to replace his old South African identity document classifying him as a non-South African citizen. R140.00

Temporary Identity Certificate: Issuing of a Temporary Identity Certificate (TIC). R70.00

First issue of an Unabridged Birth Certificate and first issue of an abridged Death or Marriage Certificate. FREE

Issuing of an Unabridged Birth, Death or Marriage Certificate R75.00

A reproduction of the relevant register or a reproduction of any supporting documentation which is coupled to the register concerned, as well as verification of information from birth, marriage and death registers with regard to any individual, provided that where such reproduction or verification is required for official purposes by a Government institution within the meaning of serial number 11, it will be FREE.



Issuing of an abridged computer printed or handwritten birth, death or marriage certificate, provided that no fees are payable for the issuing of the prescribed certificate on registration of birth, death or marriage. R20.00

Application for any amendment to the birth register of any person including the noting of the fact of adoption in the birth register of a person i.r.o the Child Care Act, 1983, but excluding the re-registration of a birth i.r.o. section 11 of the Births and Deaths Registration Act, 1992, which is free of charge. R70.00

Application for any change of the forenames or surname of a minor (Sections 24 and 25 of Act 51 of 1992). R70.00

Application for the changing of a major's forenames in the birth register (Section 24 of Act 51 of 1992). The insertion of a major's surname in the birth register, however, is free of charge if his identity document was issued with the forename repeated as a surname. The subsequent re-issuing of such a person's identity document is also free of charge. R140.00

Application by a major to assume a different surname (provided that, should the applicant be lawfully married, the amount also includes the application of his spouse as well as those of any minor children, or if the applicant is a divorced female or widow, it also includes the application of her minor children, if any)(Section 26 of Act 51 of 1992) R325.00

Issuing of a duplicate confirmation of the change of a major's forenames and/or surname R70.00

Letter of confirmation of marital status R50.00



PASSPORT

First application for Tourist Passport R400.00

Re- apply must bring old passport copy R400.00

Re-apply with lost passport R800.00

Re-apply with passport that is full - must bring full passport R400.00

Re-apply with passport that is full - but passport is lost R800.00

Re-apply for passport with 3 pages left - must bring passport R400.00

Re-apply for passport with 3 pages left - but passport is lost R800.00

First time application for Maxi Tourist Passport R600.00

Re-apply for Maxi Toursit Passport - passport lost or not present R1200

Re-apply for Maxi Tourist Passport that is full - must present old Passport R600

Have a Tourist Passport and just got married and applies for new surname or marriage surname on passport - must present passport with old surname R400

Just married and and has changed surname - but old Passport is lost or not present R800

Has old Tourist Passport and applies for second passport - must present old passport to carry two passports R400

* Source Department of Home Affairs

Daily News