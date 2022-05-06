This is what the Royal Household’s R67 million will be used for

Durban - The Zulu Royal Household will receive R67 million for the 2022/2023 financial year, some of which will be used to improve security and pay for the king’s coronation. The allocation was announced when the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government tabled its departmental budgets in the legislature on Thursday.

Premier Sihle Zikalala tabled the Office of the Premier's (OTP) Budget Policy, and Treasury MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube outlined her plans to mobilise funds by assisting departments to spend their reprioritised budgets and respond to immediate needs in relation to the national disaster as a result of the floods. Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni outlined the department’s service delivery programme. The OTP is responsible for the transversal functioning of government by co-ordinating, monitoring and evaluating the provincial delivery programme. The OTP budget decreased from R802 million last year to R767.6m for the financial year 2022/2023.

King Misuzulu and KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala. Zikalala said King Misuzulu kaZwelithini continued to comfort and inspire the people and, given the magnitude of the disaster and the royal family losing no less than five family members, the king decided to postpone his coronation. The royal budget of R67.3 million will be used for the hosting of annual traditional and cultural events to preserve and restore Zulu culture. It would also be used for heritage events such as the king’s prayer days, the Royal Reed Dance, the First Fruits ceremony (Umkhosi Woselwa), Amaganu ceremonies, Umkhosi weSivivane and Ukukhonza (Homage) by the Makhanya Clan. In 2022/23, King Misuzulu will take part in various ceremonies and traditional functions including the opening of the Provincial House of Traditional Leaders.

Major maintenance projects being undertaken include the erection of new security fences and providing adequate security at all royal palaces, said Zikalala. King Misuzulu. One of the most important projects is support to the Zulu Royal Household Trust. “We will explore revenue generation strategies with a view to supporting greater financial independence in the near future. The trust is in the process of appointing a service provider to conduct a feasibility study to identify viable farming options. In line with its fund-raising and revenue-generation strategy, several quick-win projects are planned, including the acquisition of retail outlets,” Zikalala said.

He explained that through the trust, OTP would continue to provide for the queens’ well-being and other royal family expenses while supporting the drive towards financial self-sustainability. IFP leader MP Velenkosini Hlabisa said that giving support to his majesty and the Royal Household was an important function of the government and province. The Phoenix Highway and Industrial Park roads construction is under way in Phoenix. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) Dube-Ncube said the government would use its resources more prudently for service delivery, economic growth and job creation. The total budget for the Provincial Treasury was R684.1m.

“Each rand we allocate must attract investment, stimulate the economy through provision of much-needed infrastructure and ensure that it is delivered through full accountability and enhanced governance.” The province will spend R1.3 billion to employ at least 63 533 people. The Department of Transport was allocated R12.4bn. Nkonyeni said the bulk of this budget was allocated to infrastructure delivery.