This is what you can and can't do on Level 4 lockdown

Durban - You may be able to buy cigarettes next Friday when South Africa's stringent lockdown ease, but alcohol and take-away food will be off-limits, according to a 27-page document that spells out how lockdown will end in the country.





In addition, you will not be able to move between provinces.





The document which was discussed by Cabinet this week and the contents of which President Cyril Ramaphosa used during his Thursday night address to the nation outlines the five stages of that government will implement.





Level 5, the most stringent of the levels which the country is currently under will be eased to Level 4 next week which will see South Africans and certain sectors of the economy resume.





However it will not permit gatherings of more than 10 people outside of a workplace while passengers on all modes of transport must wear a cloth mask to be allowed entry into the vehicle. Hand sanitisers must be made available and all passengers must sanitise their hands before entering.