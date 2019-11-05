Durban- The Israeli Embassy has refuted claims by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement in South Africa that its doors were closed to all operations.
Ayelet Black deputy ambassador to South Africa, said it was not true that they closed their doors.
“The Embassy was on strike due to a decision made by the Israeli Ministry of Finance, as happens in many democracies,” she said. Black said they had returned to work after the one day strike last week to ensure that work in cooperation between Israel and South Africa continued.
According to the Jerusalem Post the reason for the closure of the embassy was that embassies around the world had protested a decision made by Israel’s Finance Ministry to break agreements that were made about the taxation of employees.
The Finance Ministry had told the publication that diplomats were required to pay taxes like other Israeli employees.