Durban - Thousands of fish in the Mitchell Park Zoo koi pond have been relocated because the stocking density of the fish in the pond was far too high.

The fish were found to be in good condition by the aquarian team from the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr).

This comes after Mitchell Park management requested Saambr to inspect their Koi pond.

Saambr said all the fish were in good condition yet the stocking density of the fish in the pond was far too high.

“The number of tilapia and guppies had multiplied extensively since we last assisted them over two years ago. With such a high density of fish, there was a very real risk that should the power go off and the filter and air pumps stopped running, the exhibit could run out of oxygen,” Saambr said.

The association said it was agreed that some of the fish would need to be relocated to a new pond thereby reducing the stocking density.

The relocation was done by Saambr and Mitchell Park staff. They started by dropping the pond’s water level to make it easier to catch the fish who were able to hide under the numerous rock piles and structures. Once the level was sufficiently lowered, the team started corralling the fish with nets.

“Once they were netted, they were transferred into a tank by means of hoop bags half filled with water and driven to their new home. Every effort was made to catch only the tilapia and guppies as they had decided to leave all the koi and plecostomus behind,” said Saambr.

Moreover, several loads of fish were transferred in the same way and in total, a few thousand fish were relocated. Although not all the tilapia and guppies were removed, the fish load was reduced to a safe density. Whilst the water level in the exhibit was down, they took the opportunity to remove some leaves and other organic matter from the bottom of the pond.

Last month, the Durban & Coast SPCA investigated claims that animals were being poorly treated at the Mitchell Park Zoo.

Kerry Katz had listed 13 things that were a cause for concern at the zoo, one of them was that the beautiful koi pond was green and it was difficult to spot the fish.

Daily News