Thousands of HIV-positive patients miss hospital appointments amid coronavirus lockdown

Durban - A HIGH percentage of HIV-positive South Africans are missing their clinic appointments to collect their medication, and there is a “drastic drop” in HIV testing due to infection fears during the national lockdown, health NGOs have said.

The Maternal, Adolescent and Child Health Institute (MatCH), a public benefit NPO based in KwaZulu-Natal, said since the beginning of the lockdown, thousands of patients attending public sector health facilities in the province have missed their appointments.

“About 30% of patients have missed appointments to collect chronic medication and/or attend HIV and TB-services. Many patients indicated that they were not able to access transport to their health care facilities or were not aware that clinics and hospitals are operating as usual,” MatCH chief executive Dr Arthi Ramkissoon said.

She said patients who do not adhere to chronic medication, and those with compromised immune systems, experience a higher risk of complications should they contract the coronavirus.

“The health department is currently providing eligible patients with two months’ supply of antiretroviral treatment. Patients who live in eThekwini, Harry Gwala, Buffalo City municipalities and Alfred Nzo Districts can send a WhatsApp to 0716779570 (Weekdays 8am to 6pm) or email [email protected] at anytime for information on where to get their medication.