Thousands of HIV-positive patients miss hospital appointments amid coronavirus lockdown
The Maternal, Adolescent and Child Health Institute (MatCH), a public benefit NPO based in KwaZulu-Natal, said since the beginning of the lockdown, thousands of patients attending public sector health facilities in the province have missed their appointments.
“About 30% of patients have missed appointments to collect chronic medication and/or attend HIV and TB-services. Many patients indicated that they were not able to access transport to their health care facilities or were not aware that clinics and hospitals are operating as usual,” MatCH chief executive Dr Arthi Ramkissoon said.
She said patients who do not adhere to chronic medication, and those with compromised immune systems, experience a higher risk of complications should they contract the coronavirus.
“The health department is currently providing eligible patients with two months’ supply of antiretroviral treatment. Patients who live in eThekwini, Harry Gwala, Buffalo City municipalities and Alfred Nzo Districts can send a WhatsApp to 0716779570 (Weekdays 8am to 6pm) or email [email protected] at anytime for information on where to get their medication.
“Patients from eThekwini district, who need information on Covid-19 testing services, may call 031367000,” she said.
The Right to Care chief executive Professor Ian Sanne said HIV-positive people who are undiagnosed, or who are not adhering to their medication, have increased risk outcomes should they contract the virus.
“HIV patients, who are not on treatment and who have a low immune system, can be at risk of Covid-19 infection, with a higher fatality rate. It is critical for patients on chronic medication to continue collecting their medication and taking it,” said Sanne.
Right to Care is a non-profit organisation that supports and delivers prevention, care, and treatment services for HIV and TB.
Daily News