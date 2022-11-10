Thousands of men to march against gender-based violence and femicide

Durban — Thousands of men are expected to converge on Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium on Saturday in response to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s campaign to highlight gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in South Africa. In his first speech after ascending the throne, Misuzulu committed himself to leading campaigns to highlight GBVF. He made a clarion call to all social formations and businesses to unite against the common enemy in South Africa – the abuse of women and children.

Corporate South Africa, civil society and citizens responded to the king’s call at a meeting in Durban on Wednesday. Billed as National Men’s Day, it will start as the Men’s Walk for Change at King Dinuzulu Park, proceed along Dr Pixley kaSeme Street, turn left into Samora Machel Street, and proceed towards Kingsmead Hollywoodbets Stadium, where the main event is scheduled to start at 12 noon. The stakeholders will, in unison, condemn GBVF in the strongest terms, said GoodMen Foundation spokesperson Vukani Cele.

“It is important to make people understand and also emphasise the critical role of girls and women and what they represent in the family structure. They are our children, some of them are our mothers, aunts, sisters and grandchildren,” Cele said. Smangaye Xaba, the founder and chief executive officer of The GoodMen Foundation, said it was about time people stood up against perpetrators whose intentions were only destructive. “It is wrong, and we should stand up first as men, condemn gender-based violence and femicide and strive towards building a nation without gender-based violence,” Xaba said.

The chairperson of Sibaya Community Trust, Vivian Reddy, challenged business to “end lip service, roll up their sleeves, mobilise resources, money and contribute meaningfully and genuinely in the restoration of women’s dignity and family values”. Collen Dlamini, MultiChoice group corporate affairs executive, said: “MultiChoice advocates for the safety of all citizens and condemns any acts of violence against women and children, and that is why this initiative is close to our hearts. There should be no place or tolerance in our society for any behaviour that hurts and marginalises women, and we hope that through this initiative, men will realise the safety of women and children hinges on men playing an active role in dealing with the scourge.” Among the attendants will be Amabutho from different parts of KwaZulu-Natal. While this event is designed for men, women are welcome to support it.

This was also echoed by Sbongi Ngcobo, the business manager of Ukhozi FM. “Raising the volume on gender-based violence is everyone’s business. We have a national responsibility to educate and do everything possible to empower young men and women with knowledge to help prevent incidents of gender-based violence. This matter is not an event, society lives with it daily, and Ukhozi FM is committed to fighting this scourge throughout the year.” Consistent with the call to hold hands as a nation to fight the pandemic of gender-based violence, the organisers invite all community formations and organisations, private companies, government and individuals to be part of this project. The National Men’s Day is open to the public and entrance is free.