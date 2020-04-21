Three alleged robbers arrested after community dragnet closes on them in Phoenix

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A dragnet was placed around the Palmview area in Phoenix which led to the arrest of three robbers on Tuesday. Several residents were robbed and houses were broken-into by thieves in the two weeks. According to private security company Platinum Security three men armed with knives robbed a resident of his cellphone and other valuables on Palmview Drive at 9am on Tuesday. The resident screamed to alert the public. The men fled into a greenbelt behind the Palmview Primary school and got into Jam Palm Place. This is an escape route where robbers wade through Ohlanga River and into an area called Riet River in Ottawa.

Phoenix police officers and Platinum security cordoned off the entire area preventing the men from escaping.

Residents began pressing their panic buttons once they saw the men trying to escape through the suburb.

They were attempting to hide in residents property.

Police and platinum blocked off a few roads lead to the arrest of three robbers on Kranpalm Close.

They have been taken to Phoenix police station.

On Thursday, an armed robbery suspect fled with two carpets after he was forced out of a home on Lemonwood Road in Trenance Park, Verulam.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) were called out to the residence. Spokesperson for RUSA Prem Balram said,

"On arrival it was established that a lone suspect armed with a firearm had forced opened the lock on the boundary gate and gained entry into the property. The suspect then tried to gain entry into the residence when he was spotted by the homeowner. A scuffle ensued and the gunman was forced out of the house. He then stole two carpets and fled the scene on foot. The victim was not injured,"Balram said.

Daily News



