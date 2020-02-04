Three arrested after dead body found in bakkie









File picture: SAPS Twitter Durban - Three men are behind bars after being found with a dead body in the back of a bakkie in Mid Illovo in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police were conducting their normal duties on the R603 uMbumbulo Road when they came across the suspects. “The men were found with the body a 26-year-old man who is believed to be from Hammarsdale. The suspects are facing kidnapping and murder charges at Mid Illovo SAPS are investigating,” Mbele said. Police have not released the identity of the deceased. Magma Security and Investigation’s Shaheen Suleiman said they had received a call about a suspicious vehicle driving on one of the farms in the Eston/Umbumbulu area.

“We reacted immediately and traced the vehicle matching to the description of the complainant. A chase then ensued where the vehicle was apprehended by members and assisted by the Road Traffic Inspectorate,” he explained.

Suleiman said once the vehicle was stopped the driver was questioned as to why there was blood on one of the doors.

“The driver simply answered that they were out hunting and that was animal blood. After further investigation members inspected the bin of the vehicle and saw through the canopy human feet tied with rope. The rest of the body was wrapped in a blanket. This was later confirmed to be a deceased human body with his hands and legs tied up and wrapped in a blanket,”Suleiman said.

The area where they were found is a agricultural farming area.

Daily News