Durban - Three men are behind bars after being found with a dead body in the back of a bakkie in Mid Illovo in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police were conducting their normal duties on the R603 uMbumbulo Road when they came across the suspects.
“The men were found with the body a 26-year-old man who is believed to be from Hammarsdale. The suspects are facing kidnapping and murder charges at Mid Illovo SAPS are investigating,” Mbele said.
Police have not released the identity of the deceased.
Magma Security and Investigation’s Shaheen Suleiman said they had received a call about a suspicious vehicle driving on one of the farms in the Eston/Umbumbulu area.