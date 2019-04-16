There was a heavy police presence outside the SAPS provincial headquarters in Bram Fischer Road in Durban on the 15 April 2019 after a march by disgruntled police officers. More than 40 of the ‘SAPS Concerned Members’ group were detained. Picture: Tumi Pakkiesi/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Discussions between the provincial police management, after 40 police officers were arrested for protesting, concluded on Tuesday morning. On Monday, a group of disgruntled police officers marched through parts of the Durban city centre to the SAPS Provincial Headquarters at the Servamus Building in Braam Fischer Street.

Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, a spokesperson for the SAPS National Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole, said the group demanded to speak to the acting Provincial Commissioner in KZN on a list of grievances.

Approximately half of the group work at provincial units or stations while the other half are attached to national units, eg Rapid Rail Police and Operational Response Service.

"They were informed that they were transgressing the law and that necessary disciplinary action will be instituted against them. The members are likely to face charges in terms of the Gatherings Act, the Road Traffic Act, the SA Police Service Disciplinary Regulations as well as the municipal bylaws," Naidoo said.

Following the discussions, three members have been summarily dismissed, 21 will face disciplinary action at the provincial level and 20 will face disciplinary action at their respective units at the national level.

"The dismissal of the latest three members brings the total to 11 (eleven) following the dismissal of eight members in March this year at Cambridge Police Station in the Eastern Cape for embarking on unprotected industrial action. We will not tolerate our members holding both the SAPS as well as the people of South Africa at ransom through unprotected industrial actions", said Sitole.

"We have tried and tested channels within the SAPS for members to air their grievances and members are constantly encouraged to make use of these channels rather than resorting to illegal public protests,’’ added Sitole.

Daily News



