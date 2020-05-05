Three cops still on duty despite theft claims

Durban - Three police officers are still at work despite being caught on camera allegedly stealing money from a Vryheid business. When the video clip went viral on Facebook, the incident was reported to have taken place in Soweto, but on Monday DA caucus leader Alta de Kock, from the AbaQulusi Municipality, said the officers were from the area and she had learnt that they were still at work. “On Friday, I walked the streets of the town trying to locate the business and I found it. Initially, we believed that this happened in Soweto, but when local people started talking about it I knew something had to be done. The businessman is scared to lay criminal charges for fear of victimisation because he's a foreign national. It’s sad that a person making an honest living had to go through this,” De Kock said on Monday. When she took up the matter with the police, she was later called by a police officer from Pietermaritzburg who asked her to assist, as the businessman did not want to lay charges. “The officer said they had no power over the matter if the victim didn't want to register a formal complaint for the police to investigate.

"With the video as evidence, what have they done internally? Why are these men still at work and how do they (police) expect people to run to them in times of trouble, if they can’t take action against rogue elements? These men must be held accountable for their actions,” De Kock said.

She said about R20 000 was allegedly stolen from the shop, but the Daily News could not independently confirm this because the businessman refused to speak to the media.

It is also understood that the officers were at the shop on lockdown enforcement duties. They allegedly stole the money at the front of the store while the owner was with other police officers at the back.

In the video, the officers are seen closing the office door before rummaging through a package on the desk. One is seen taking a bundle of notes and stuffing it into his boots, while another is seen stuffing the cash into his trousers.

DA spokesperson on Community Safety and Liaison, Sharon Hoosen, has written to provincial Police Commissioner General Khombinkosi Jula asking for his urgent intervention in taking action against the officers.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the Vryheid police management were alerted to the video last week.

“(In the video) police officers can be seen stealing money from a business premises. They (Vryheid management) were able to identify the police officers and the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit was contacted. The unit immediately opened a criminal case. The owner of the shop was approached, but he has refused to provide detectives with a statement to implicate the police officers in the theft. Police will still endeavour to solicit his assistance to pursue the criminal investigation,” Naicker said.

He said an internal investigation had been initiated.

