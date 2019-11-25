The collision scene on the M13 Fields Hill in Pinetown. Picture: Rescue Care paramedics

Durban - Two people died and three others were injured when the driver of a motor vehicle lost control of the car and veered off the road on the N2 south near Durban. Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said when they arrived on the scene they found a single vehicle had overturned on the national highway.

"The vehicle had five occupants at the time of the crash. Some were ejected and sustained serious injuries. The driver a man and one passenger who was still entrapped had sustained fatal injuries and unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for them. They were declared deceased on the scene. Three other occupants were stabilised on the scene before being transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals for the further care that they required,"he said.

Durban Fire Department Divisional Commander north Jesse Yasudas said the incident happened in the vicinity of Glen Anil just after 10 pm.

"The car somehow overturned while travelling on the southbound lane. Firefighters used the jaws of life to free those entrapped in the vehicle. Police will be investigating further,"he said.