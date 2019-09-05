In another incident eerily similar to the murder of Miguel Louw, the body of a 10-year-old girl has been found decomposed three weeks after she went missing, and an adult close to the family has been arrested. Protesters gatherd outside the Pinetown Magistrates court where Zandile Nsele appeared. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - AS murdered 9-year-old Miguel Louw was remembered on Tuesday on the anniversary that his body was found, a Nazareth woman is expected to apply for bail in Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for the kidnapping and murder of little Siphumelele Mzimba. Miguel was kidnapped and murdered and his decomposing body found in a park in Longbury Drive in Phoenix, three weeks after his disappearance.

The murder accused is expected to stand trial in October.

In a similar incident, 10-year-old Siphumelele’s body was discovered by her father three weeks after she went missing and an adult close to the family, Zandile Nsele, was arrested.

Miguel’s aunt Tashnim Dos Santos said she had not known about Siphumelele’s kidnapping and murder, but felt bringing back the death penalty should now be an option, especially for cases such as these.

“Justice must be served and an example must be made of these people,” she said.

Nsele had abandoned her bail application in June but has since changed her mind and is expected to make an application tomorrow.

In a third case, the mother of murdered 13-year-old Sinegugu Dlamini will later this month hear in court how her child was killed.

“I am nervous and scared about hearing the details but I do want to know the reasons why,” said the mother who did not want to be named over fears that there might be more people involved in her daughter’s kidnapping, rape and murder.

“The two men charged for Singegugu’s murder are both back in court on September 25. Neither of them applied for bail. One of the men was apparently out on parole for a rape matter when he was arrested,” she said.

“The Jika Joe Informal Settlement community have been supportive from the time we started looking for Sne in the settlement and they have not stopped,” she said.

She sympathised with Siphumelele’s parents because she felt that anyone who could kill any child in such a horrific manner did not deserve to be let out on bail.

Daily News