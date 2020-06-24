Three fined for illegal dumping in Montclair

Durban - Three people have been fined for illegally dumping domestic refuse or litter in the Montclair area, south of Durban. eThekwini ward 64 councillor Gavin Hegter said he received complaints of illegal dumping from residents since March. On Tuesday, he said illegal dumping has been taken care off in his ward. Hegter said it was thanks to the efforts of proactive residents the city was able to have three fines of R 5000 each issued. "The residents took photos and sent them to me on 0728211917 and the appropriate action has been taken. We can only win against this criminal activity if we work together to identify the culprits. I appeal to all Ward 64 residents to stand up for our area. There is absolutely no excuse for this shocking dumping during lockdown," Hegter said. Previously residents main concern was the DSW garden refuse site. People left bags of domestic refuse on the verge outside the site.

Hegter said he requested the various law enforcement agencies to increase patrols in this area.

Illegal dumping has become a major concern. It was found that there are individuals who are illegally disposing their refuse in the area.

The municipality website stated that Illegal dumping is a serious offence, if caught the perpetrator will be fined and will be responsible for the removal of the refuse. If the perpetrator cannot remove the waste, it will be removed by Council, however the perpetrator will incur all removal costs. DSW appeals to the public to assist in stopping illegal dumping.

If you are a witness to this offence please take the registration number of the vehicle or the address of the person dumping and report it to DSW immediately on 031 311 8804.

