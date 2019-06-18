ONE person was killed and four injured on the Dinkelman Highway near Clermont yesterday morning when their car crashed into a barrier. I RescueCare

Durban - AT LEAST three people were killed and more than 30 injured in various crashes around the province during the long weekend. Metro police also reported more than 100 arrests of motorists driving under the influence of alcohol. Garrith Jamieson, operations director at Rescue Care, said one person was killed and four were injured in a crash near Clermont yesterday morning.

“Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find carnage. A single vehicle with five occupants had collided into the concrete barriers. One person, an elderly gentleman, sustained major injuries and he was declared deceased on scene.”

The injured were taken to hospital.

Also on Monday a person died and three were injured on the N2 south bound before the M7 interchange when a driver lost control and went down the embankment.

Jamieson said that when paramedics arrived they found that there was nothing they could do to help the male who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. The three injured passengers were stabilised and taken to hospital.

On Sunday night, one person was killed and four were injured on the M1 Higginson Highway near Shallcross. The injured included a 2 year old and a 10 year old.

Jamison said police were investigating the various incidents.

Paul Herbst from IPSS Rescue said a fully-loaded taxi crashed into a crane that was loading sugar cane into a truck on the R102 near Amatikulu yesterday. Twenty people were taken to various hospitals, he said.

Thirteen people were injured on R102 in Cato Ridge on Sunday. Russel Meiring, communications officer at ER24, said on Sunday afternoon a taxi was found lying on its side.

Meanwhile, Durban Metro Police said they had made more than 100 arrests for driving under the influence during the long weekend.

Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said they had conducted numerous roadblocks around the city - mainly around the beachfront area, Chatsworth and Wentworth, among other areas.

“This has been a busy weekend for us. It was concerning that the rate of people being arrested is not decreasing,” he said.

Sewpersad also said police had to deal with service delivery protests yesterday on Mary Thiphe Road over housing issues.

Daily News