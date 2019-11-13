Three mental patients allegedly sodomise 12-yr-old boy at RK Khan Hospital









Three mental patients allegedly sodomised a 12-year-old child at the RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth. Durban - Three mental patients allegedly sodomised a 12-year-old child at the RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth. It is alleged that the patients were in the general ward because of a lack of beds. The Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal did not confirm the incident at the time of going to print. The Chatsworth police also did not respond if any case had been opened. Visvin Reddy, leader of the Activists Movement of South Africa, said the news that a child was allegedly sodomised is shocking and unacceptable. Reddy said he was informed that due to a lack of beds at the hospital these patients were in a general ward, posing a threat to others.

“We view this incident in a very serious light and call on the Department of Health to institute an investigation and those responsible to face the full might of the law. We have consistently demanded, through the RK Khan Action Committee, that all vacancies at the hospital should be filled. We also condemn in the strongest terms possible, the lack of resources at state hospitals,” he said.

Reddy said the Hospital CEO has been appointed recently on the understanding that there will be improvements.

“It seems that this is not happening and our people continue to suffer. We hold her responsible for this incident and call on the department to act," he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Rishigen Viranna the DA spokesman on Health in KZN said they they were disturbed by the reports.

"We expect MEC Simelane-Zulu to find out exactly how something so tragic was allowed to take place," he said.

"Above all, we expect the MEC to take cognisance of the seriousness of the matter, including the age of victim and ensure that trauma counselling is provided with immediate effect for both the boy and his family. We were informed that the South African Police Services (SAPS) were on site at the hospital last night. With the seriousness of this incident, we call on SAPS to intensively investigate and ensure that the victim gets closure'.

The DA said that their source told them that psychiatric and non-psychiatric patients are currently in mixed wards at RK Khan due to a shortage of both space and staff.

"If so, it flouts the strict regulations of the Health Professional Council of South Africa’s (HPCSA) and both the MEC and the hospital’s acting CEO must be held accountable for allowing such circumstances to occur at RK Khan Hospital. Our hospitals are supposed to be safe places. Yet in recent weeks, we have seen violent incidents at KwaMsane, Nkonjeni and now at RK Khan – and these are only the incidents that we know about," Viranna said.

