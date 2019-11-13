Durban - Three mental patients allegedly sodomised a 12-year-old child at the RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth.
It is alleged that the patients were in the general ward because of a lack of beds.
The Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal did not confirm the incident at the time of going to print. The Chatsworth police also did not respond if any case had been opened.
Visvin Reddy, leader of the Activists Movement of South Africa, said the news that a child was allegedly sodomised is shocking and unacceptable.
Reddy said he was informed that due to a lack of beds at the hospital these patients were in a general ward, posing a threat to others.